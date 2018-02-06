Wichita declares emergency, approves after-midnight entertainment events

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita declared a public emergency on Tuesday in order to pass an ordinance extending times for community events.

The city council passed the ordinance unanimously. It allows the council to approve an application for extended hours for events in the Downtown Core Area which includes the space from Central on the North, Washington on the East, Kellogg on the South and Seneca on the West.

“The ordinance was to allow events to go on longer into the night and to start earlier in the mornings,” said Wichita City Councilwoman Cindy Claycomb. “We didn’t say any particular events of this ordinance. We passed this ordinance to allow that to happen, now each event has to come forward and ask for special permission.”

Before the ordinance was passed, entertainment at community events had to end at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

“It allows council flexibility now when an event comes forward that we are not held by this, so now we have ordinance that says, yes, we can be more flexible,” Claycomb explained.

City officials said promoters of events in the downtown area have requested to extend hours, particularly during the first rounds of the NCAA tournament which will be held in Wichita in mid March.

“We suspect that some of the teams that will come here will be from the west coast, so our TV times will run later into the evening, and so, people will want to celebrate longer during that 24-hour period,” Claycomb said.

KSN reached out to the Wichita Police Department to get its perspective on the new ordinance.

“This doesn’t cause us any problems. We anticipated it and actually, honestly, this is a good thing for Old Town, the tournament and the City of Wichita,” said Wichita Police Deputy Chief Troy Livingston. “We have been working on a standard operating procedure for security in the Old Town area as it relates to the NCAA tournament, so we have been working on this for months.”

Livingston said the department is planning to increase its patrols in the Downtown Core during the NCAA tournament. He said officers will be in the area on foot, on bike, on horseback and in their vehicles.

“Well, if you think about it, the drinking establishments in Old Town, they are open until 2 o’clock anyways and if you have been down there on a Friday or Saturday night, you see the extra police resources that we shift down there,” Livingston said. “It’s really taking your daily police experience and just applying it in a more organized manner and a larger scale.”

Old Town bar officials told KSN they’re looking forward to the late-night events possibly bringing in more business.

“It doesn’t change our course of action at all. We have been planning for this for over a year now, from the time we knew we got the bid we started planning that day,” said Pumphouse Assistant General Manager Matt Jones. “All we are going to experience is volume that day and I don’t think them adding extra stuff is going to add any difference in that.”

Jones added he and his staff are prepared for the NCAA tournament weekend. He said they have added extra security, extra servers and extra bartenders for the event.

“We want people to see Wichita and know what we are worth now. When we hosted the tournament here in the mid 90s, no one likes talking about that, we kind of failed as a community and this time around that’s not going to happen,” Jones said.