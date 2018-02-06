The Podium: #BestOfUS episode

NBC Olympics.com Published:
NBC's The Podium podcast logo

Ahead of the Opening Ceremony, The Podium profiles four members of Team USA to watch in PyeongChang.

Olympic medalist Christin Cooper, New Yorker staff writer Nick Paumgarten, and snowboarding pioneer Todd Richards discuss the rise of revolutionary skiier Mikaela Shiffrin, downhill master Lindsey Vonn, longtime snowboarding star Shaun White, and snowboarding maverick Chloe Kim.

The group breaks down how Shiffrin’s competitive nature started at an early age, the injuries that will not deter Vonn’s ambition, Shaun White’s rise to snowboarding stardom, and why Chloe Kim is pushing boundaries for women everywhere.

After the Opening Ceremony, The Podium will publish daily, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Art19, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s