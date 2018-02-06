Rosalia, Kan. fire station building burns, truck destroyed

ROSALIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A building and a fire truck in Rosalia, Kan. were destroyed Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out in a building behind the main fire station in Rosalia that housed one truck. The main building with four other trucks was not damaged.

A fire truck and building belonging to the Butler County Rural Fire District 5 in Rosalia, Kan. was destroyed Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 6, 2018. The fire also destroyed the building where the truck was housed. (Photo KSN/Raoul Cortez)

Butler County Rural Fire District 5 Chief Dean Bender told KSN News the fire broke out shortly before 3 p.m. Bender said he was notified of the fire by his granddaughter who lives nearby.

Bender said the building housed an older truck that was used as a backup apparatus and was used to fight grass and brush fires.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the building. Bender said because firefighters were unable to get the building’s overhead door open due to the fire, they were forced to cut a hole in the door and pull it away from the building.

Bender said both the building and truck are a total loss.  He puts the damage to both at about $90,000.

Bender said both the truck and building were insured.

