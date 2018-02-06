One third of Kansas hit with another blast of winter

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Some parts of Kansas got a chilly, snowy blast of winter Tuesday.

Ice, snow and winds hammered about a third of the state, keeping crews busy as they tried to keep highways clear.

K-DOT crews started early Tuesday, getting out before dawn to plow and law down brine. While they were making progress, it’s been too cold for the ice and snow on the roads to melt.

“They’re starting to break and that’s a turn for the plus,” said Burke Koehn with the Kansas Department of Transportation. “Our temperatures are staying down pretty low, and that’s why it’s not breaking very good and turning into slush.”

Burke says even though the roads are covered, they’re still driveable if motorists use caution.

Temperatures are expected to be in the in the 40s Wednesday which will help melt the ice and snow on the roads.