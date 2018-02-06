Man arrested for weekend robberies

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:
(KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 32-year-old man has been arrested for two weekend robberies.

Wichita police officer Charley Davidson told KSN that the suspected was arrested for a robbery at Taco Bell on West 21st Street North that happened Saturday evening and a Burger King robbery that happened in the 700 block of North Tyler on Friday at approximately 6:20 p.m.

The man was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on two counts of robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated weapons violation.

The man has not been identified by the Wichita Police Department at this time.

The cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

