Kansas man charged with sex trafficking

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Morton County man is facing federal sex trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today.

Timothy Joe Rogers, 31, Elkhart, is charged with two counts of the sex trafficking of a minor. The indictment alleges he solicited a victim under 18 years old to engage in commercial sex acts.

If convicted he faces a penalty of not less than 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. The FBI investigated.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.