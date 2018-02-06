Kansas man charged with sex trafficking

Timothy Rogers (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Morton County man is facing federal sex trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today.

Timothy Joe Rogers, 31, Elkhart, is charged with two counts of the sex trafficking of a minor. The indictment alleges he solicited a victim under 18 years old to engage in commercial sex acts.

If convicted he faces a penalty of not less than 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. The FBI investigated.

