Hutchinson man charged with distributing child porn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Reno County man is facing federal charges of distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today.

Shane Ragsdale, 30, Hutchinson, is charged with four counts of distributing child pornography via the internet and one count of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of not less than five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each distribution count, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the possession count. The FBI investigated.

