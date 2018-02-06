Hutchinson man charged with distributing child porn

By Published:
Child Porn (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Reno County man is facing federal charges of distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today.

Shane Ragsdale, 30, Hutchinson, is charged with four counts of distributing child pornography via the internet and one count of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of not less than five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each distribution count, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the possession count. The FBI investigated.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s