Hunting biz owner admits illegally importing deer to Kansas

By Published:
Deer (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who owns a trophy-hunting company has pleaded guilty to illegally importing deer into Kansas.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 48-year-old Robert McConnell, pleaded guilty Monday to four counts. The Slippery Rock man owns Horseshoe Hill Outfitters, which advertises “big game hunting adventures” in Kansas, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Ontario.

Prosecutors say he violated an act that regulates the trade of wildlife, fish and plants. In two counts, McConnell admitted to importing deer that weren’t from an accredited herd, weren’t officially identified and didn’t have a certificate of veterinary inspection. In two others, he admitted to importing domesticated deer.

Sentencing is set for May 21. Both sides are recommending a fine of at least $10,000 and five years of probation during which he couldn’t do business in Kansas.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s