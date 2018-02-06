Flu kills former police chief and two Wichita children

(KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that the influenza has directly caused 65 deaths in Kansas.

Factor in the flu as a contributing cause of death, and that number grows by 32.

This flu season is hitting hard, and the local impact is widespread.

“Well the influenza season is the highest it’s been in years,” said Dr. Tom Moore, director of infection prevention at Wesley Medical Center. “We’re seeing more cases now than we have in quite some time, several years.”

Moore says no one is immune to the infection.

“The flu vaccine is made based on projections,” he said. “In order to generate a large amount of vaccine, it takes a significant amount of time. So, they have to start making the vaccine at least six months before it arrives.”

Moore says the influenza kills one to two percent of people who are infected with it.

This season that number includes two children who died from the flu at Wesley Medical Center.

Former Stafford Police Chief Doug Brown also died from the virus on Sunday.

“He was at the hospital when he passed,” said Sgt. Clayton Osburn, of the Stafford Police Department. “He actually got transported by ambulance the day before from his residence in Stafford to the county-to the city hospital.”

He died less than 24 hours later.

It’s a loss the police department is still coming to terms with.

“It is very shocking,” said Osburn. “It’s kind of one of those things you never expect for the flu to be this huge of a deal, until it happens to somebody that you know.”

Moore says the best way to prevent any infection is to take the vaccine.

He says the CDC recommends anybody over the age of six months or older to get the flu shot.