Augusta Dillons pharmacy robbed Monday night

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Augusta police are looking for the man who robbed the Dillons pharmacy Monday evening. It happened at the store on Ohio Street.

According to police, a man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing all black, walked to the pharmacy around 8 p.m.

He took an unknown amount of money. No prescription drugs were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Augusta police.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.