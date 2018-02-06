Apartment fire displaces six families in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire damaged an apartment building in south Wichita Tuesday night. The fire occurred at the Southlake Village Apartments in the 3100 block of S. Seneca shortly after 6:10 p.m.

Fire Chief Tammy Snow said the first fire crews to arrive on the scene found smoke and flames coming from a second floor balcony. The fire had worked its way up to building three’s upper level and into the soffit above.

Shortly after crews arrived on the scene, firefighters pulled a second alarm to bring the fire under control.

Snow said a total of six apartments sustained damage from the fire and smoke. Residents in those apartments were moved into other apartments on the premises by apartment officials.