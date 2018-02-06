Apartment fire displaces six families in south Wichita

KSN-TV Published:
Wichita firefighters were called to the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire Tuesday night. The fire caused damage to six apartments in one of the buildings. (Photo: KSN/Merry Murray Rogers)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire damaged an apartment building in south Wichita Tuesday night. The fire occurred at the Southlake Village Apartments in the 3100 block of S. Seneca shortly after 6:10 p.m.

Fire Chief Tammy Snow said the first fire crews to arrive on the scene found smoke and flames coming from a second floor balcony. The fire had worked its way up to building three’s upper level and into the soffit above.

Shortly after crews arrived on the scene, firefighters pulled a second alarm to bring the fire under control.

Snow said a total of six apartments sustained damage from the fire and smoke. Residents in those apartments were moved into other apartments on the premises by apartment officials.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s