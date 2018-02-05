Tuesday at 10: Fields of Gold

MCDONALD, Kans. (KSNW) — She grew up in Colorado, but Katie Uhlaender now calls northwest Kansas home.

As the skeleton racer competes in her fourth Olympics, her battle cry is, “For God and cattle!”

Coming up Tuesday, KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann talks to Uhlaender about her spiritual connection to Kansas, her love of agriculture, and her dream of having her own ranch someday.

We’ll also meet some of the townspeople who are cheering Uhlander on and fueling her will to win.

“I feel it, and I thank you!” said the Olympian, with a smile. “I will be taking that all the way to Korea!”

