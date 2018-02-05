Trump, first lady head to Ohio for rare joint policy trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Ohio, where the president will point to the benefits of the tax law and the first lady will talk about the administration’s response to the opioid epidemic.

It’s a rare joint domestic policy trip for the first couple.

The president is expected to point to the benefits of the new tax law for small businesses. Trump was touring Sheffer Corporation, a manufacturer in Blue Ash, Ohio, that recently gave its 126 workers bonuses of $1,000 apiece because of the tax law.

Jeff Norris, the company’s chief executive, referenced House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi’s claim that the tax-related bonuses are “crumbs.”

Norris said on “Fox & Friends” that some call it “crumbs,” but “we consider that fine dining.”

Before the Trumps departed the White House, the first lady tweeted that she was “very much looking forward” to visiting Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to “learn more about their efforts in combatting the effects opioids are having on our children & how we can continue to work towards ending the #OpioidEpidemic.”