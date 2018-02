WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita State Shocker and current New York Knicks guard Ron Baker will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season.

The expected recovery time for Baker after the surgery is 4-6 months, but Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall says Baker has always been a quick healer and expects him to come back stronger than ever next year. Wishing Ron a speedy and full recovery!