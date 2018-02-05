Robbers hit northeast Wichita convenience store

Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a busy weekend for Wichita police as robbers hit a lest six businesses

The most recent happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the Circle K in the 3300 block of North Rock Road.

A 23-year-old employee said two suspects, one armed with a gun, walked in and demanded money.

Police said money and cigarettes were stolen, and the suspects ran away. No one was hurt in the case.

