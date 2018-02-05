Questions remain in YMCA rape investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tonight, KSN continues to ask questions about an alleged rape at the downtown Wichita YMCA.

It has been a week since the alleged attack on a four-year-old child.

YMCA officials have confirmed Gaston was a part-time employee at the facility since 2013.

We know that Gaston has been fired, and the YMCA is reviewing its hiring tactics, while it works to contact parents whose children may have had contact with Gaston.

In a statement, the YMCA says there are cameras in all kid zones, the drop-in child care service, and says there were also other staff members in the kid zone at the time of the alleged incident.

KSN tried to reach out to the YMCA to ask many questions about the investigation and their practices.

However, our numerous calls and emails went unanswered.

We also went to the YMCA to ask for an interview, but were told no one was available.

We’re asking what role cameras played in the investigation, if any.

We’re also asking about their “rigid employment processes” and what they entail.

This comes after KSN learned last Friday that Gaston was fired from the Plymouth Learning Center in October, after being accused of inappropriate touching of a preschooler.

The Plymouth Learning Center reported the incident to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE says — the kid zone at the YMCA is not considered a daycare center, and doesn’t have the same regulations, that’s because parents are on site while care is being given.