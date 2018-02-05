Police: Suspect in Colts player’s crash death deported twice

By Published: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man being held in a suspected drunken driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson has twice been deported from the U.S.

Indiana State Police said Monday that 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala is a citizen of Guatemala and gave officers a fake name following the Sunday accident.

Investigators say he’s in U.S. illegally and was deported in 2007 and 2009. He remained in the Marion County Jail on Monday.

Police say the 26-year-old Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe were standing outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis when they were hit and killed by a pickup truck being driven by Orrego-Savala.

Police say they believe Orrego-Savala was intoxicated and driving without a license. Police say they’re working with prosecutors on potential criminal charges.

(AP Photo)

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s