Nico Hernandez prepares for Saturday’s title fight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nico Hernandez has dominated in his first three professional fights. Saturday, he’ll try to make it four straight victories as he takes on Hungarian Jozsef Ajtai for the vacant IBA Americas Flyweight Championship.

Nico and his father Lewis stopped by the KSN Studios today to discuss how training has gone leading up to the fight, how big of a fight this is for him moving forward, and how he expects things to go on Saturday at Hartman Arena.

Here is some additional information for Saturday’s lineup:

WHAT: “KO Night Boxing: Gold & Glory”

WHO: Main Event – Vacant IBA Americas Flyweight Championship (8) — CBSSN

Nico Hernandez (3-0, 2 KOs), Wichita, KS

Jozsef “Little Red” Ajtai (19-9, 12 KOs), Budapest, Hungary

Co-Feature – Welterweights — (6) — CBSSN

Javonte Starks (13-2, 7 KOs), Minneapolis, MN

Cesar Soriano (28-36-1, 17 KOs), Iztacalco, Distrito Federal, Mexico

Junior Middleweights (4) — CBSSN

Akeem Black (3-1, 1 KO), Milwaukee, WI

Derrick Clayton (pro debut), Bakersfield, CA

Middleweights (4) – CBSSN Swing Bout

Jeff Strum (pro debut), Wichita, KS

Brian Clements (0-0-1), Topeka, KS

Junior Welterweights (4)

Chazz Macias (pro debut), Tehachapi, CA

Corey Roberts (0-3), Omaha, Nebraska

Heavyweights (6)

Maurice “Freight Train” Byarm (13-2-1, 9 KOs), Washington D.C.

Richard “Silverback” Carmack (15-12-1, 12 KOs), Kansas City, MO

WHEN: Saturday, February 10, 2018

WHERE: Hartman Arena, Park City, KS

PROMOTER: KO Night Boxing LLC in association with Hartman Arena

SPONSORS: Park City (KS), Twister City Harley-Davidson and Metro PCS.

TELEVISION: Taped live for future airing (TBD) on CBS Sports Network

DOORS OPEN: 5:00 p.m. CT

FIRST BOUT: 6:00 p.m. CT

TICKETS: $115.00 (VIP), $75.00, $50.00, $35.00, $25.00 and $20.00 (prices do not include service fees). Student tickets are available – kindergarten through college – for $15.00 dollars but are only sold at the arena (buy in advance and get a complimentary Nico Hernandez T-shirt and rally towel while available). Student Identification is required. Available to purchase at the Hartman Arena box office and http://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/50551?Brand=Hartman This is an all-ages show.