Nico Hernandez prepares for Saturday’s title fight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nico Hernandez has dominated in his first three professional fights. Saturday, he’ll try to make it four straight victories as he takes on Hungarian Jozsef Ajtai for the vacant IBA Americas Flyweight Championship.
Nico and his father Lewis stopped by the KSN Studios today to discuss how training has gone leading up to the fight, how big of a fight this is for him moving forward, and how he expects things to go on Saturday at Hartman Arena.
Here is some additional information for Saturday’s lineup: