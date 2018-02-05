Kwik Shop pharmacies in Wichita area will be closing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Your local Kwik Shop will soon have a new owner.

Kroger is dealing its chain of convenience stores to a British company for just over $2-billion.

The pharmacies inside the Kwik Shops at three stores around the Wichita area, will be closing once that deal is finalized.

Corporate Dillons stores officials say human resources talked to the pharmacy teams Monday to let them know of the changes.

And they say, they will be working with the employees to try and provide them continued employment.

We also asked company officials what this means for customers.

“At this present time, we’re also going to be communicating with our pharmacy customers about prescription transfers to our nearby locations,” said Sheila Lowrie, the corporate affairs manager for Dillons.

The changes aren’t only in the Wichita area.

The Kwik Shop in Greensburg, that doesn’t have a pharmacy, will remain with the Kroger company and become a Dillons location.

That will also be the case for the store in Newton.

Corporate officials say they expect the deal to close in May.