ICE agent accused of leak to Kansas TV anchor to change plea

By Published:
This undated photo provided by the Sedgwick County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office shows, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Andrew J. Pleviak. A probable cause affidavit made public Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, says KAKE-TV Anchor Deb Farris met with the Wichita Police Department in March for an interview during which police photographed about 185 screen shots of text messages between her Pleviak. Farris told local police that her source at ICE was sending her sensitive law enforcement material and text messages that were sexual in nature. (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A court notation says an agent with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement accused of sending a Wichita television news anchor sensitive law enforcement material has told a federal judge he intends to change his plea.

ICE Agent Andrew J. Pleviak had a hearing Monday during which he was judged competent to assist in his defense.

He was indicted in July on two counts of exceeding authorized access to a government computer and one count of destruction of records.

A probable cause affidavit released last month shows KAKE-TV anchor Deb Farris told police Pleviak was sending her sensitive law enforcement material and texting messages that were sexual in nature.

A change-of-plea hearing was set for Wednesday. The court will also consider at that time whether to revoke his bond.

