ICE agent accused of leak to Kansas TV anchor to change plea

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A court notation says an agent with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement accused of sending a Wichita television news anchor sensitive law enforcement material has told a federal judge he intends to change his plea.

ICE Agent Andrew J. Pleviak had a hearing Monday during which he was judged competent to assist in his defense.

He was indicted in July on two counts of exceeding authorized access to a government computer and one count of destruction of records.

A probable cause affidavit released last month shows KAKE-TV anchor Deb Farris told police Pleviak was sending her sensitive law enforcement material and texting messages that were sexual in nature.

A change-of-plea hearing was set for Wednesday. The court will also consider at that time whether to revoke his bond.

