Hit-and-run claims the life of a 90 y/o woman

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – 90 y/o Rosie Younger was walking home from church Saturday night when she was struck by a car.

“It’s just a shock,” said Younger’s longtime friend, Ada Leiker. “She’s always been a nice person. She always did church work. She’s was in the D of I with me for years.”

Great Bend police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Broadway around 6:45 pm. People in the nearby area say they saw Younger laying in the road.

“She was literally steps away from her home.” said Great Bend officer, Jason Suttle. “It’s just a tragic situation.”

Monday, officers revisited the location that younger was hit.

“We still don’t have anyone in custody,” explained officer Suttle. “We did bring one person in who saw her after she was struck by the car but she’s not a suspect.”

The fire department joined law enforcement Monday, to access the area of the accident.

“I’m going up onto the 40 foot ladder to take pictures from above,” explained officer Gary Davis. “This can help if the case goes to court.”

The police are asking anyone with information on the accident to call the Great Bend police department at (620) 793-4120.

“Its a tragic incident so we’re hoping we can get any information we can from anybody who might have been in the area or may have saw something. That would be very beneficial to us.”