Governor to require annual sexual harassment training

By Published: Updated:
Gov. Jeff Colyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer plans to require all employees and interns working for executive branch agencies to undergo annual sexual harassment training.

Colyer announced the new policy Monday during a Cabinet meeting and planned to sign an executive order to put it into effect. He allowed The Associated Press into the meeting.

The executive branch has not had a single anti-harassment policy across all agencies.

Colyer said he wants to ensure that state government has a culture of respect. He said his executive order will require an outside, independent review when an elected official or Cabinet secretary is accused of harassment.

He said the order also will require agencies to review their anti-harassment policies at least once every three years.

It’s Colyer’s first executive order since taking office last week.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s