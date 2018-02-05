Governor to require annual sexual harassment training

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer plans to require all employees and interns working for executive branch agencies to undergo annual sexual harassment training.

Colyer announced the new policy Monday during a Cabinet meeting and planned to sign an executive order to put it into effect. He allowed The Associated Press into the meeting.

The executive branch has not had a single anti-harassment policy across all agencies.

Colyer said he wants to ensure that state government has a culture of respect. He said his executive order will require an outside, independent review when an elected official or Cabinet secretary is accused of harassment.

He said the order also will require agencies to review their anti-harassment policies at least once every three years.

It’s Colyer’s first executive order since taking office last week.

