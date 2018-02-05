Ex- Lawrence officer who used excessive force gets diversion

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A former Lawrence police officer accused of punching a man in the face during a domestic disturbance investigation has been granted diversion.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has approved a two-year diversion for Frank McClelland. He was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery stemming from the 2016 encounter, which was captured on camera.

The agreement, reached last month, requires that McClelland write a letter of apology, complete at least 20 hours of community service and submit to a psychological exam. McClelland also is barred from working as a law enforcement officer or security officer during the duration of the agreement. The state could reinstate prosecution if he doesn’t adhere to the diversion terms.

DA Charles Branson says the victim was “very satisfied.”

