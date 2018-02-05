County confirms Colo. officer-involved shooting

By Published:
Media General photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Officials in Colorado Springs are describing an incident that drew a massive law-enforcement response as an “officer involved shooting.”

A message posted on the official Twitter account for El Paso County on Monday asked people to avoid the area while sheriff’s deputies and police investigated.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey plan to provide an update during a press conference at a local hospital.

Few details have been released since the incident began around 5 p.m. in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartment buildings and retail stores.

Police in Colorado Springs say all suspects are accounted for after an incident that drew a massive law-enforcement response, but few details have been released.

Television footage showed dozens of police vehicles at the scene Monday in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartment buildings and retail stores.

On Twitter, police described it as a “critical incident.”

Officers also were stationed outside a nearby hospital.

