Age requirements sought after 6 teens run for governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Candidates would be required to be at least 18 to run for statewide offices in Kansas under legislation drafted in response to six teenagers entering the race for governor.

The Kansas House Elections Committee is considering whether to set an age requirement for running for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer and state commissioner of insurance.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the committee could vote on the plan Monday. Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor would also have to live in Kansas for four years before seeking office.

If approved, the changes wouldn’t take effect until after this fall’s election.

Six teenagers are seeking the state’s top office, while another is running for secretary of state. Proponents of the bill say most states require candidates to be older.

