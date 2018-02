WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are searching for a suspect after a local Taco Bell was robbed Saturday.

Officers say it happened around 6 p.m. in the 7300 block of West 21st Street North.

There, a 23-year-old employee says a man handed him a note demanding money.

Officials tell us cash was stolen and the suspect ran away.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407.