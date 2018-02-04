Wichitans get runner’s high ahead of Super Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a tradition 26 years strong, Run Wichita hosted its annual Super Bowl Run at Linwood Park in south Wichita.

Board member Mark Chamberlin explained that in years past, as the Super Bowl kickoff inched later and later in the day, the group wanted to provide an activity their members could feel good about ahead of the big game. The Super Bowl Run is a four mile, out and back course.

“Mostly, we just wanted to create something fun for everybody and fill the time before the parties later tonight,” Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin reports 105 runners participated in the coldest race of its history. Combination fingerless gloves and mitts were given as a prize for participation.