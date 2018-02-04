Wichitans get runner’s high ahead of Super Bowl

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a tradition 26 years strong, Run Wichita hosted its annual Super Bowl Run at Linwood Park in south Wichita.

Board member Mark Chamberlin explained that in years past, as the Super Bowl kickoff inched later and later in the day, the group wanted to provide an activity their members could feel good about ahead of the big game. The Super Bowl Run is a four mile, out and back course.

“Mostly, we just wanted to create something fun for everybody and fill the time before the parties later tonight,” Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin reports 105 runners participated in the coldest race of its history. Combination fingerless gloves and mitts were given as a prize for participation.

 

 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s