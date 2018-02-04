Wichita keeps Superbowl Sunday tradition alive

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Superbowl Sunday brings millions of people around the globe to root for something and this year it was the Patriots versus the Eagles. This Sunday tradition is one that some say will never die and the joys of rooting for your team and hating on the opposition, is all a part of the experience.

“I’m hoping the Eagles pull it off,” said local, Tiffany Scott. “I’m not a Brady fan at all; I’m kind of over him.”

KSN spoke with both Patriot and Eagles fans who came out to enjoy the game at local sports bars like Pumphouse, Heros and Old Chicago. We even spoke with folks who weren’t fans of either team but said they still wanted to come out for a good time.

“If I could have found a referee jersey, I would have wore the referee jersey and boo’d against both teams,” said Josh Sherman.

Wichita bars in Old Town weren’t as busy as expected and some say a big reason for that may have been the cold weather.

“A bar, no,” said Jessica DeVader, holding her baby.

DeVader hosted a watch party at her house and says she has other reasons for ditching the bars.

“Better food, said DeVader. “You can control your company and drinks are a lot cheaper when you drink them at home.”

Devader says she wasn’t rooting for any team; just happy to continue the tradition of the Superbowl Watch party.