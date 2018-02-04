Update: Victim in Great Bend fatal hit-and-run identified

By Published: Updated:

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police are still looking for leads in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

It happened Saturday night in the 4100 block of Broadway.

Police said 90-year-old Rose Younger was the victim. She was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Broadway. That vehicle left the scene of the collision.

Great Bend police had been looking for a female driving a white Chevy pickup. They have since located her, and she is not believed to be involved in the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers 620-792-1300.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s