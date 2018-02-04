Update: Victim in Great Bend fatal hit-and-run identified

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police are still looking for leads in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

It happened Saturday night in the 4100 block of Broadway.

Police said 90-year-old Rose Younger was the victim. She was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Broadway. That vehicle left the scene of the collision.

Great Bend police had been looking for a female driving a white Chevy pickup. They have since located her, and she is not believed to be involved in the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers 620-792-1300.

