The stress for success

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s no surprise that student athletes go the extra mile. They deal with the pressure of performing well in and outside of the classroom.

Being a student athlete is like having two full-time jobs.

“You come to school every day,” said Goddard High School senior AJ Vang.

“Then you go through the three-hour practice on top of that,” added Macy Omli, senior at Eisenhower High School.

Once they get home, it’s time for homework.

“Reading at night…you’re already tired,” Vang said.

Of course all student athletes want to have a social life, trying to squeeze in time for friends and family. However, they know it’s important to go to bed at a decent time.

“Then you do it all over again,” said Omli.

Like many high school athletes, playing sports places a lot of pressure on them. Vang and Omli are both multi-sport athletes. Vang plays football, basketball and baseball. While Omli plays basketball, softball and runs track.

“You go through the stress of like trying to please everyone, trying to please your parents, trying to please the crowd,” Omli explained.

Student athletes are constantly trying to improve at their craft.

“You want to stress because you always want to try to be perfect,” said Vang. “You’re trying to be the best.”

“If your kid’s dragging you to the stuff, they have a desire to do it at another level. If you’re dragging them to it, then it’s probably your desire and not theirs.”

Omli echoed his statement and added: “You just kind of have to know what you can do and that’s all that matters.”

One of the biggest challenges is balancing sports and schoolwork.

“We’re doing the same work. Same homework, same everything as regular students,” Vang said. “But we have less time. We have to do more time management skills.”

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar sat down with Goddard High School athletic directors, who both have more than 10 years of experience. They said time management has always been a challenge for student athletes, but stress levels continue to change.

“Some of that is the addition of club sports, kids’ involvement outside of school, the rules that have changed to open up the summer months and allow kids to do some additional things,” said Eric Armstrong from Eisenhower.

He added that more and more student athletes, as well as their parents, are too caught up in the Division I dream.

“Not every kid is a Division I athlete and not every kid has the desire the be a Division I athlete and that’s alright,” he said,

According to Vang, he and his friends always talk about playing at the next level.

Vang recently committed to Butler Community College, where he’ll play football.

“After that, I just want to try to go D1, trying to live out my dream,” said Vang.

Omli will live out her dream at the University of Kansas, playing softball. She described the acceptance process as stressful.

“It was just a weight lifted off my shoulders once it happened,” said Omli.

Brian Buchanan, athletic director at Goddard, likes to tell student athletes to enjoy the recruitment process.

“They do need to enjoy the process. It should be enjoyable,” he said. “It’s a welcome stress that the kids and family should enjoy.”

School officials said family plays a huge role in stress levels.

“They just want what’s best for their son or daughter when it comes down to it,” said Buchanan.

He and Armstrong said it’s important for parents to be honest and realistic with their kid when it comes time to talk about what they want to do and where they want to go.

“If a young man is a sixth man in basketball on our team, he probably isn’t going to be starting a KU,” Armstrong said.

Omli’s and Vang’s fathers also offered advice to sports parents, saying it’s important to provide your student athletes with information but allow them to choose what they want to do.

“If you want to go this summer to camps, if you need to go to camps, this is what we need to do,” shared Vang’s father Scott. “This is probably what we’ll have to give up but that decision is up to you.”

Omli’s father added that, too often, he sees parents making decisions for their kid.

The two fathers said through all of the challenges, the pressure and the stress, it’s most important to be your child’s biggest fan.

“Take that role and cherish it,” said Omli.

Parents and their kids, as well as their advisors, all said that there’s not a more powerful platform than high school athletics. Aside from giving kids an opportunity to play for a collegiate level, it’s preparing them for life.

