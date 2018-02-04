Recovery is almost done for 170 homes flooded in 2016

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s hard to believe, but more than 18 months after devastating floods hit the Mulvane area, some homes are still being rebuilt.

After working in nearly 170 homes, the Disaster Response group for the Great Plains United Methodist Conference is almost done.

“We built this house with five bedrooms and three full baths and we’ve downsized and didn’t have to move,” said Mary Silvey, the homeowner of one of the final two homes being worked on by the disaster response team.

Mary and Ronald Silvey have lived in their Mulvane home for 43 years, and they’ve dealt with flooding for the past 3 decades.

“So used to it it doesn’t really scare me,” said Ronald Silvey. “We have been an island here several times, lost a car once. It’s tough.”

Sunday, the disaster response group was working on fixing the family’s basement from the four floods that hit in August and September 2016.

This house had water in it for ten months,” said Hollie Tapley, the disaster response coordinator. “At the heaviest, I think it was 38 inches.”

And, repairing the basement took several volunteers.

“So, we’re going in and building new framing, new walls down here, getting it stabilized for them so it will be a safe home for them,” said Tapley.

After this home, the group says there’s only one more in the area to work on.

That means the Silveys are just one of many families expressing their thanks.

“They’re my heroes,” said Ronald Silvey. “I just love them. It would have taken me a lifetime just to do it all myself.”

Tapley says they’ve worked with families to try to prepare their homes for future flooding by moving their HVAC, furnaces and other items out of the basement.