Lawrence family devastated after immigration agents detain father

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KMBC/KSNT) – A Lawrence, Kansas family is reeling after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested the head of their family.

Syed Jamal, 55, was detained on Jan. 24 by immigration agents. He will be deported back to Bangladesh.

“I don’t really understand why this is happening,” Jamal’s daughter, Naheen, said. “So that’s frustrating cause he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Syed Jamal has a masters degree and was teaching future nurses and doctors at area colleges until customs arrested him while he was getting his kids ready for school.

“He’s obviously a very dedicated dad,” Taseen Jamal said.

“Sometimes like out of the middle of nowhere I just start thinking about what might happen to him,” Naheen Jamal said.

She said it is hard for their mother to carry the load.

“I haven’t seen her eat recently,” Naheen Jamal said.

“My brother has breakdowns every once in a while. He’s only 7, so it’s really hard on him,” Taseen Jamal said.

The children said they fear the future may be very different.

“I don’t really think it’s right and no one has the power and no one should be able to do that to anyone,” Taseen Jamal said.

After decades of living the American dream, the family fears this is the end of that dream.

“People who don’t do anything wrong shouldn’t have to face things like this,” Naheen Jamal said.

ICE released a statement to KMBC-TV:

“Syed Ahmed Jamal, 55, from Bangladesh, initially legally entered the United States in July 1998 on a temporary nonimmigrant visa. After he overstayed that visa, a federal immigration judge allowed him voluntary departure until Aug. 26, 2002. He abided the judge’s order and departed for Bangladesh on July 24, 2002. Three months later, Jamal legally re-entered the United States on Oct. 25, 2002, on a temporary nonimmigrant visa. He again overstayed his visa, and a federal immigration judge allowed him voluntary departure until Oct. 26, 2011. However, Jamal violated the judge’s order and failed to depart the United States, and the voluntary departure order instead became a final order of removal (deportation).”

Friends have now set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Syed Jamal and his family.