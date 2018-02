WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The New England Patriots may have lost tonight’s Super Bowl, but regardless of the outcome, Hutchinson loves Patriots defensive lineman Geneo Grissom.

Grissom won multiple state titles as a Salthawk, before playing his college football at Oklahoma. Even as a busy professional football player currently living hours away from Kansas, he still finds time to impact those back in the Sunflower State.