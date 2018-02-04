Hundreds protest on Mass St. after ‘Drag The Flag March’ event surfaces

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds took to Massachusetts St. in Lawrence on Saturday in protest of a Facebook Event called “Drag The Flag March.”

The original event has since been deleted, but another event, “Defend Our Flag,” was created in response.

According to a “Defend Our Flag” organizer, they’re protesting to defend the United States Flag.

Confederate flags could be seen in the area. Organizers of “Defend Our Flag” denied the event as a White Nationalist Rally.

According to The University Daily Kansan, no protesters from “Drag the Flag March” were seen on Massachusetts St.

Lawrence Police said the protests largely remained non-violent, but that one arrest was made and one person received a citation.

Police said the protests appeared to be over at 4:45 p.m.

