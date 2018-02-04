Hundreds protest on Mass St. after ‘Drag The Flag March’ event surfaces

KSNT Published:
(Photo courtesy KSNT News)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds took to Massachusetts St. in Lawrence on Saturday in protest of a Facebook Event called “Drag The Flag March.”

The original event has since been deleted, but another event, “Defend Our Flag,” was created in response.

According to a “Defend Our Flag” organizer, they’re protesting to defend the United States Flag.

Confederate flags could be seen in the area. Organizers of “Defend Our Flag” denied the event as a White Nationalist Rally.

According to The University Daily Kansan, no protesters from “Drag the Flag March” were seen on Massachusetts St.

Lawrence Police said the protests largely remained non-violent, but that one arrest was made and one person received a citation.

Police said the protests appeared to be over at 4:45 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s