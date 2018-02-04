Update: Witness and vehicle found in Great Bend fatal hit-and-run

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend officials say they have found a subject and vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run.

They say the woman may have been a witness to a crash that left a 90-year-old woman dead.

—–

Police in Great Bend are looking for a woman in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened Saturday night. They are calling that woman a witness.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, a 90-year-old woman was found lying along the south side of Broadway Street in the 4100 block around 6:45 Saturday night. The woman was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Broadway. That vehicle left the scene of the collision.

Police are looking for a white female approximately 35-40 years old. She is of medium build and was seen wearing pink scrubs. She was driving a white early model Chevy or GMC single cab long bed pickup. Authorities say it was a base model 1994 or older pickup with a gray or black grill. They say this woman may have witnessed the crime.

The 90-year-old woman later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers 620-792-1300.

