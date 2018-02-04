Compstat program helps WPD target crime trends throughout city

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fighting crime with technology. For months now, Wichita Police have been using something called Compstat. It’s a program that calculates crime statistics and data.

KSN News sat down with the deputy chief to learn how police are using that information to catch the bad guys and improve safety.

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston says Compstat started in New York City and has expanded to agencies across the country, including Wichita. Compstat has quickly become a key tool in the department’s crime fighting efforts.

Once a week you’ll find various members of the Wichita Police Department and other area agencies here for a meeting meaningful to all members of law enforcement.

“It allows the command staff to look at crime trends throughout the city, the captains and the four field bureaus come downtown every single week on Thursdays and they talk about the crime trends and the hot spots,” said Deputy Chief Troy Livingston, Wichita Police.

Hot spots, that Livingston says, change from week to week but have become valuable to fight crimes like burglaries, aggravated assaults, and auto thefts.

Livingston says the information from the meetings is passed on to all members of the department for them to put into practice.

“Officers, any officer in the department can access and reach this so they’re all on the same page and see what’s going on from week to week, said Livingston.

Livingston says Compstat has been beneficial to neighborhood associations trying to combat crimes in their areas, helpful information, relayed to community leaders, in an effort to keep neighborhoods safe.

David Gilkey , a youth mentor in Wichita, says this type of communication between police and residents is critical.

“I think it’s the time that we need to come together especially in the spring and summer, especially coming off last year with all the homicides we did have in the community and the other crimes we did have,” said David Gilkey, Rise Up For Youth.

Livingston says they plan to enhance their crime analysis software in the coming months to where officers will be able to see what crimes happened in the past day with timely and accurate information.

To look at recent crimes in your neighborhood, you can view it by following the link http://gis.wichita.gov/.