City, firefighter union make progress on contract

Wichita firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a process over a year in the making, the City of Wichita and the local firefighters union, International Association of Firefighters Local 135, are close to closing on a contract.

The Wichita City Council agenda for Tuesday indicates the approval of the proposed 2017-2019 Memorandum of Agreement between the City and IAFF Local 135.

“It took a little longer but we came to a tentative agreement,” union president Matt Schulte said Sunday.

Schulte says firefighters voted on the contract last month and approved the offer after 18 months of negotiation. Adding, “everybody made compromises.”

He claims the rate of pay and benefits for Wichita firefighters lags behind compared to departments of similar size in Kansas City, Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

“We want to provide the best service to our citizens, that’s what we really care about. But we also want to make sure that our expenses go up every year for insurance and different things and we gotta make sure our pay stays going up,” Schulte said.

