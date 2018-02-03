Wichita State Women’s Basketball Loses to Houston

WICHITA, Kan. – Houston outscored Wichita State 26-11 in the third quarter to erase a halftime deficit in route to a 73-62 win Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (10-14, 5-5) dropped its second straight game after a season-high five-game winning streak and fell to 0-4 all-time vs. Houston. Houston (18-6, 7-3) picked up its third straight victory with the win.

Rangie Bessard led three Shockers in double-figures with 15 points, but struggled from the field, finishing just 5-for-18. Keke Thompson scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half to go with seven rebounds and five assists and Angiee Tompkinsadded 13 points and five rebounds.