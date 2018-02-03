Wichita Police searching for suspects in 4 robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is searching for suspects after four local businesses were robbed.

Circle K, 12:40 a.m Saturday

Officers were called out to the 4400 block of West Maple Street.

A 30-year-old employee says two men came in, one armed with a handgun, and demanded money.

Police say the the employee was beaten before the suspects ran away with stolen money and cigarettes.

Circle K, 12:30 a.m. Saturday

Another Circle K was robbed just 10 minutes before, in the 1200 block of South Rock Road.

There, a 28-year-old employee says two armed suspects came in and stole money and cigarettes.

Authorities say no one was hurt during the robbery.

Burger King, 6:20 p.m. Friday

WPD responded to a robbery in the 700 block of North Tyler.

A Burger King employee says a suspect came in, saying he had a gun.

Police say the man stole money and ran away.

Metro PBS, 7:40 p.m. Friday

Wichita Police responded to a robbery in the 2700 block of East Central.

Once there, a 34-year-old employee says three armed men came in and stolen money and cell phones.

The men ran away and WPD says no one was hurt.

If you have any information about the robberies listed above, Wichita Police want to hear from you. You can call Crime Stoppers at 316-268-4407 or WPD Detectives at 316-267-2111.