Where’s Wheel of Fortune? Schedule of air times

With the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on NBC, a schedule change prevents us from showing Wheel of Fortune at it’s regular time. Here is the schedule of when each episode will air so be sure to set your system to record the shows!

Original Air Time New Time Saturday, 2/03/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/4/18 @ 1:00 a.m. Thursday, 2/08/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/9/18 @ 3:30 a.m. Friday, 2/09/18 @ 6:30 p.m. Airs at regular time Saturday, 2/10/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/11/18 @ 2:30 a.m. Monday, 2/12/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/13/18 @ 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2/13/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/14/18 @ 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2/14/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/15/18 @ 3:30 a.m. Thursday, 2/15/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/16/18 @ 3:30 a.m. Friday, 2/16/18 @ 6:30 p.m. Will not re-air Saturday, 2/17/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/18/18 @ 3:30 a.m. Monday, 2/19/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/20/18 @ 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2/20/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/21/18 @ 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2/21/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/22/18 @ 2:30 a.m. Thursday, 2/22/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/23/18 @ 3:30 a.m. Friday, 2/23/18 @ 6:30 p.m. Will not re-air Saturday, 2/24/18 @ 6:30 p.m. 2/25/18 @ 2:30 a.m.