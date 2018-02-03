Vigil held for Pratt family lost in house fire

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been less than two weeks since Charee Eggleston and her four children were killed in a house fire.

Tonight, family and friends are remembering them at a vigil at Pratt County Lake. There, people gathered to release hundreds of green balloons in honor of the victims.

“‘Balloons and More’ said that they sold over 500 balloons just for this turnout,” said Amanda Cluchey, family friend of the victims. “So, it’s awesome.”

Donations are continuing to come in for the fire victims and their family. As of this afternoon, more than 350 people have donated to the GoFundMe page, raising almost $19,000.

The vigil is underway. Tune into KSN News at 10:00 p.m. for more on how the family is working through grief and how the city of Pratt is helping.

