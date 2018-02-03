UPDATE: Power restored at Sedgwick County Zoo

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: Power was restored to the zoo sooner than expected.

According to an official with the zoo, the outage was believed to be caused by a blown transformer.

Power will be cut again once the zoo closes tonight for repairs.

—

The Sedgwick County Zoo is currently without power.

According to a tweet from the zoo, all animals are off exhibit until the power is restored. Power is expected back within two to three hours.

It is unclear what caused the power outage.

The Zoo is without power and animals are off exhibit until it is restored. We expect to be back up in 2-3 hours and we’ll post updates here for you. — Sedgwick County Zoo (@SedgwickCoZoo) February 3, 2018

