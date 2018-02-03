UPDATE: Power restored at Sedgwick County Zoo

By Published: Updated:
Sedgwick County Zoo (KSN File Photo)

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: Power was restored to the zoo sooner than expected.

According to an official with the zoo, the outage was believed to be caused by a blown transformer.

Power will be cut again once the zoo closes tonight for repairs.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is currently without power.

According to a tweet from the zoo, all animals are off exhibit until the power is restored. Power is expected back within two to three hours.

It is unclear what caused the power outage.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s