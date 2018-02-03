Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

By Published:
Janet Jackson
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Janet Jackson attends the 22nd Annual OUT100 Celebration Gala at the Altman Building in New York. Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The pop icon says in a statement “to put to rest any speculation or rumors” as to whether she will be performing at the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots in Minnesota on Sunday: “I will not.”

She thanks her fans for their support and says she looks forward to seeing them very soon.

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson caused a national controversy. Timberlake was Jackson’s guest during her performance and ripped off a piece of her clothing, revealed her breast.

CBS aired that Super Bowl and was fined by the Federal Communications Commission. The fine later was overturned.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s