Gamers take over WSU experimental engineering building for eSports convention

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of gamers took over the halls of Wichita State’s experimental engineering building on their innovation campus this weekend. The fourth annual Wichita eSports convention kicked off Friday night.

Wichita eSports is hosting its semi-professional video gaming tournament, complete with a $20,000 cash prize in a League of Legends team event. Ramsey Jamoul explains that some universities actually provide scholarships for eSports players, much like an athletic scholarship. He said WSU isn’t there just yet but he’s optimistic.

“Wichita State will be there soon,” Jamoul said.

An expected 600-700 people are expected to visit the convention, which also features gaming vendors, virtual reality and cosplay.

Visit http://www.wichitaesports.com/ for more information.

 

 

 

