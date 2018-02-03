Flu outbreak reaches southwest Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The death count from this flu season continues to climb, but some parts of our state are only now experiencing a full outbreak.

“We were a little delayed there,” said Charity Wright, a physician assistant at St. Catherine Hospital. “For the first month, we had no cases of it.”

Now flu season has hit western Kansas.

“For the last couple of weeks, it’s been nonstop,” said Wright. “So be aware if you come to the emergency room, there’s a little more wait.”

She says on average, illnesses are lasting a couple of days less than last year, but they’re more intense.

“It’s coming on faster, and patients are feeling the body aches all over. They just feel worse, so that seems to be the biggest difference this year.”

Local schools are also seeing the effect of flu season.

“Well right now we’ve seen just a slight uptick in the school system with students being at home, being sick, compared to where we were last year,” said Roy Cessna with USD 457.

The district is promoting basic hygiene to minimize the spread.

“We encourage our students to cough into their elbow and wash their hands before eating, after eating, after going to the restroom,” said Cessna.

Wright says it’s best for everyone to stay home and not take any chances.

“Just make sure if people are running fevers, they’re not coming to school,” added Wright. “They’re not coming to the environment. Let people go home and get better instead of exposing them to everyone around here. We’re also doing face masks, which seem to help.”

