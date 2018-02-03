Father of boy killed in fatal August crash arrested for involuntary manslaughter

By Published:
Daniel Ware (Courtesy: Family)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been arrested in connection with a fatal rollover that left a six-year-old boy dead.

Daniel Juarez-Lopez was arrested Friday with charges of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and driving without a valid license.

The fatal crash happened in August of last year. Daniel “Danny Boy” Ware, 6, and his 23-year-old father Juarez-Lopez, were traveling westbound on 21st Street when the Jeep they were  in crossed over the yellow lines and hit a curb.

Ware and his father were both ejected from the vehicle.

