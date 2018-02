BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials in Butler County responded to an emergency landing Saturday.

They tell us Eisenhower Airport in Wichita got a mayday call after a plane suffered engine failure.

The call was then turned over to Butler County, where authorities found the pilot in a field at NE Flint Hills and NE 50th

They tell us no one was hurt during the incident and crews are working to get the plane in the air again.