Eggs and issues: retired teachers hear from lawmakers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Heartland Retired Educators group hosted several lawmakers for a legislative update about education at a west side Golden Corral on Saturday morning.

Representatives John Carmichael (D-92nd district), Ed Trimmer (D-79th district), Steven Crum (D-98th district) and Senator Lynn Rogers (D-25th district) were all present for the “eggs and issues” discussion.

Retired teachers posed questions about education funding, industrial hemp and KPERS.

Rep. Crum sits on the House education committee and expressed frustrations at the House’s K12 education budget committee’s lack of meetings since the legislative session began a month ago. Crum alleges the committee only met twice. That committee will also face some changes as chair Rep. Larry Campbell (R-26th district) was appointed by Governor Jeff Colyer for a budget director role.

The school funding issue was on the forefront of many of the retired school teacher’s minds.

“We’ve been kicking this can down the road for six or seven years and it’s just time for it to stop. There’s so many issues we need to deal with and this continues to be the big one that hangs over us. But, we can’t fix the others until we fix this,” Sen. Rogers said.

KSN reached out to Rep. Steve Huebert (R- 90th district) for comment on the House K12 education budget committee.