Eggs and issues: retired teachers hear from lawmakers

By Published:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Heartland Retired Educators group hosted several lawmakers for a legislative update about education at a west side Golden Corral on Saturday morning.

Representatives John Carmichael (D-92nd district), Ed Trimmer (D-79th district), Steven Crum (D-98th district) and Senator Lynn Rogers (D-25th district) were all present for the “eggs and issues” discussion.

Retired teachers posed questions about education funding, industrial hemp and KPERS.

Rep. Crum sits on the House education committee and expressed frustrations at the House’s K12 education budget committee’s lack of meetings since the legislative session began a month ago. Crum alleges the committee only met twice. That committee will also face some changes as chair Rep. Larry Campbell (R-26th district) was appointed by Governor Jeff Colyer for a budget director role.

The school funding issue was on the forefront of many of the retired school teacher’s minds.

“We’ve been kicking this can down the road for six or seven years and it’s just time for it to stop. There’s so many issues we need to deal with and this continues to be the big one that hangs over us. But, we can’t fix the others until we fix this,” Sen. Rogers said.

KSN reached out to Rep. Steve Huebert (R- 90th district) for comment on the House K12 education budget committee.

 

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s