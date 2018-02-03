Americans to eat 1.35 billion wings on Super Bowl weekend

(CNN) – The National Chicken Council says Americans will eat a record number of wings this Super Bowl weekend.

The Trade Association for Chicken Producers and Processors expects more than 1.3 billion wings will be consumed.

And the prices are right. The Department of Agriculture says the national retail price for fresh tray-pack of whole wings is now $2.50 per pound. That price is down from $2.83 per pound last week.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.