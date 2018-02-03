American Airlines flight diverted to ICT after flight crew gets light-headed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An American Airlines flight was diverted to Wichita Saturday after members of the flight crew smelled an odor on board.

According to Valerie Wise with Eisenhower National Airport, members of the flight crew on American Airlines Flight A321 described the smell as a burning, plastic odor in the cockpit. After some time, crew members complained of feeling light-headed and nauseous.

The plane was then diverted to the airport in Wichita. Another plane is scheduled to complete the flight and take off around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

The plane was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina to Los Angeles.

The members of the flight crew were medically evaluated per procedure and were determined to be fine.

